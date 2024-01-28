Kings fall to Blues in overtime for their 14th loss in 16 games

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty controls the puck during a 4-3 overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday.

Brayden Schenn scored 1:04 into overtime to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Kings 4-3 on Sunday for their season-best fifth consecutive win.

Jordan Kyrou had one goal and two assists for St. Louis, which surrendered at least four goals in each of its previous four games against the Kings. Pavel Buchnevich and Nick Leddy also scored, and Joel Hofer made 30 saves.

Schenn got a nice pass from Buchnevich and beat David Rittich for his 13th goal.

Phillip Danault, Adrian Kempe and Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Los Angeles, which dropped its fourth consecutive game. Rittich made 28 stops.

The Kings are 2-8-6 in their last 16 games after a 20-7-4 start to the season.