Kings lose to Oilers and fall behind Golden Knights into a wild-card spot

Kings center Anze Kopitar fends off Edmonton Oilers forward Warren Foegele during the third period of the Kings’ 4-1 loss Thursday night.

Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 on Thursday night in a matchup of teams jostling for home ice in a possible first-round playoff clash.

Leon Draisaitl had three assists, Evan Bouchard had a goal and an assist, and Adam Henrique and Cody Ceci also scored for the Oilers. They are 44-23-4, going 15-2-2 at home since Jan. 1 to move five points up on the Kings for second place in the Pacific Division with a game in hand.

Stuart Skinner made 32 saves, allowing only Arthur Kaliyev’s goal.

The Kings dropped to 38-23-11, falling a point back of Vegas into a wild-card position. The Kings had won four in a row.

The Oilers started the scoring 5:37 into the opening period with the teams playing four aside when McDavid knocked down Mattias Ekholm’s point shot in front of the net and steered the puck past goalie Cam Talbot.

McDavid extended his points streak to six games with his 27th of the goal and became just the seventh player in NHL history with 120 points in three consecutive seasons. He added his NHL-leading 94th and 95th assists.

Up next for the Kings: at Calgary on Saturday night.