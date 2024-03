Kings lose to struggling Flames, fail to make up ground in wild-card race

Calgary’s Jonathan Huberdeau (10) tries to position himself for a rebound in front of Kings goaltender David Rittich during the Kings’ 4-2 loss Saturday.

Nazem Kadri had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 16 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Kings 4-2 on Saturday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Martin Pospisil, Blake Coleman and MacKenzie Weegar also scored and Andrei Kuzmenko had assists. At 34-34-5, the Flames are outing of playoff contention.

Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles. Anze Kopitar also scored and former Flames goalie David Rittich stopped 31 shots.

Five of the six goals came on power plays, with Calgary going three for five with the man advantage and the Kings two for four. The Kings, at 38-24-11, hold the final wild-card berth in the Western Conference with nine games remaining — five points ahead of St. Louis.

The Flames outshot the Kings 20-4 over the first 30 minutes. Weegar blocked six shots in the first two periods and scored a power-play goal in the third.

The Flames were without forward Andrew Mangiapane for a second straight game because of an undisclosed injury. The Kings were without Philip Danault because of an upper-body injury.

Up next for the Kings: at Winnipeg on Monday night.