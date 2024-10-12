Kings lose in overtime to the Bruins

David Pastrnak scored 3:07 into overtime, and the Boston Bruins beat the Kings 2-1 on Saturday.

It was Pastrnak’s third goal in Boston’s first three games. He had 47 goals in 82 games for the Bruins last season.

Elias Lindholm also scored for Boston, and Jeremy Swayman had 33 saves.

It was Los Angeles’ first loss of the season. The Kings opened with a 3-1 victory at Buffalo on Thursday.

Trevor Moore put L.A. in front when he scored 5:22 into the second. But Lindholm tied it with 3:10 left in the period.

Darcy Kuemper made 23 stops for the Kings.