Kings end long season-opening trip with loss to Vegas

Kings center Anze Kopitar and Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud get into scuffle in the third period.

Tomas Hertl had two goals and two assists others as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Kings 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Warren Foegele scored and David Rittich made 24 saves for the Kings, who were playing their seventh straight road game to open the season because of renovations being made to Crypto.com arena.

The victory snapped Vegas’ three-game losing skid, all during a recent road trip. The Golden Knights remained unbeaten at home this season.

Mark Stone, Pavel Dorofeyev, Alexander Holtz and Ivan Brabashev also scored for Vegas, while Ilya Samsonov stopped 31 shots.

During a 6:05 span in the first period, the Golden Knights enjoyed one of their best stretches of cohesive hockey since the start of the season, taking a 3-0 lead that was keyed by two goals from their top power-play unit. Hertl got his first goal of the season, followed by Stone’s goal. Dorofeyev capped the three-game barrage to help Vegas seize momentum early.