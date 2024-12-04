Warren Foegele helps rally Kings past Stars for their fourth consecutive win

Kings defenseman Joel Edmundson, left, celebrates with defenseman Kyle Burroughs after scoring during the second period of a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night.

Warren Foegele scored on a wraparound early in the third period, and the Kings rallied to beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Tanner Jeannot had a goal and an assist, Joel Edmundson also scored, and David Rittich made 26 saves as the Kings got their fourth straight win after falling behind 2-0 midway through the first period.

The Kings had success attacking Stars goalie Jake Oettinger from close range in the last two periods, and Foegele capitalized with his seventh goal to take the lead 2:22 into the third.

Wyatt Johnston had a power-play goal and Mason Marchment also scored, but the Stars had their three-game win streak snapped. Oettinger made 15 saves.

Takeaways

Stars: Tyler Seguin will miss four to six months because of hip surgery. Seguin, who was third on the team with 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists), will have an impingement and torn labrum in his left hip repaired during the procedure Thursday.

Kings: Veteran forward Trevor Lewis, one of the last holdovers from the Stanley Cup-winning teams of 2012 and 2014, will miss four to six weeks because of a lower-body injury. The Kings played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen in Lewis’ absence.

Key moment: Jeannot sparked the comeback by attacking his own rebound after it caromed off the boards and putting it in at the near post, cutting the Kings’ deficit to 2-1 early in the second period.

Key stat: The Kings have found ways to fight back from deficits, improving to 6-6-0 when giving up the first goal and 2-4-0 when trailing after one period.

Up next: The Stars visit Vegas on Friday, and the Kings host Minnesota on Saturday.