Kings

Kings rally from two goals down before falling to Predators in overtime

Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg scores past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper.
Nashville Predators defenseman Nick Blankenburg scores past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper in overtime to secure a 3-2 win Saturday.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
Associated Press
NASHVILLE —  Nick Blankenburg scored at 1:03 of overtime to help the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday.

Zachary L’Heureux and Jonathan Marchessault also scored, and Justus Annunen made 22 saves for Nashville, which is 2-0-1 in its last three games.

Quinton Byfield and Alex Laferriere scored in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings, who are 8-1-2 in their last 11 games.

Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar, right, scores a goal against Philadelphia Flyers' Aleksei Kolosov during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024, in Philadelphia.

Kings

Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala lead Kings in rout of Flyers

Anze Kopitar and Kevin Fiala scored two goals each as the Kings got a big win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

In overtime, Blankenburg converted the rebound of a shot by Filip Forsberg for his first goal as a member of the Predators.

Annunen, who was acquired from Colorado in a Nov. 30 trade, improved to 2-1-0 in three games with the Predators.

L’Heureux scored the game’s first goal with 5:44 remaining in the first.

Roman Josi drove down the left side and beat Kings defenseman Kyle Burroughs with a toe drag before finding Marchessault in front for his third goal in as many games.

Josi returned to the Nashville lineup after missing the last four games due to a lower-body injury.

Takeaways

Kings: Playing the sixth game of a seven-game trip, the Kings found a way to tie the game after falling behind by two goals.

Predators: Nashville is 2-7 this season in games that have gone to overtime.

Key moment: Marchessault had an apparent goal at 8:31 of the second negated by a hooking penalty. And, after serving that minor, he doubled Nashville’s lead at 14:00 of the second. He has five goals and three assists in a six-game points streak.

Key stat: The Kings went 0 for 1 on the power play Saturday. Los Angeles has not scored a man-advantage goal in six games, going 0 for 10 in that stretch.

Up next: The Kings visit the Washington Capitals on Sunday in the finale of their seven-game trip, while the Predators host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.

Kings

