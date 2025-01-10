Adrian Kempe scores in overtime to lift Kings to victory over Jets

Kings players celebrate after a goal by Alex Turcotte in the second period of a 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Adrian Kempe stickhandled into the slot and beat Eric Comrie with a wrist shot to the top right corner at 1:14 of overtime to give the Kings a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night in L.A.’s first game in almost a week because of wildfires.

Alex Turcotte also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves to help the Kings win their fifth straight game.

The Kings played for the first time since beating Tampa Bay at home on Jan. 4. Their game against Calgary scheduled for Wednesday night was postponed.

Advertisement

Kings Kings continue to be spectacular on home ice, rallying to defeat Lightning Adrian Kempe scores late to lift the Kings to a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning for their ninth consecutive home win and 12th victory in 16 games.

Turcotte opened the scoring at 4:39 of the second period, redirecting Kempe’s shot from the point.

Mark Scheifele tied it for Winnipeg on a power play with 9:38 left, his 24th goal of the season. Scheifele put a quick shot into the open left side off a nifty centering pass from former Kings forward Gabriel Vilardi.

But Winnipeg barely tested Kuemper, managing four shots on goal in the first period and five in the second period.

Advertisement

L.A. put up 23 shots on goal, while blocking 11 of Winnipeg’s shot attempts.

Comrie stopped 21 shots. Winnipeg earned a point in the standings to join Vegas and Washington atop the NHL with 59.

The Kings will be in Calgary on Saturday night, then makes stops in Edmonton on Monday night, Vancouver on Thursday night and Seattle on Saturday, Jan. 18.