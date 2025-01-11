Kings’ five-game winning streak ends in loss to Calgary

Kings goaltender David Rittich tries to make a save during a 2-1 loss to the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period and Dustin Wolf stopped 31 shots as the Calgary Flames beat the Kings 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Coronato had a goal and an assist for Calgary. The Flames have won two straight after losing three of four.

Defenseman Jacob Moverare scored his first of the season for the Kings, and David Rittich finished with 16 saves against his former team. Calgary ended the Kings’ five-game winning streak.

Advertisement

The teams were supposed to meet each other on Wednesday in Los Angeles, but that game was postponed because of the devastating wild fires.

Kings Adrian Kempe scores in overtime to lift Kings to victory over Jets Adrian Kempe scored in overtime to give the Kings a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in L.A.’s first game in almost a week because of wildfires.

The Kings came in 28th on the power play after going 0 for 7 in the previous three games and went 0 for 3 against the Flames. On their first advantage of the night, the Kings managed nine shots on goal as they poured on the pressure, but couldn’t solve Wolf. They then failed to generate a shot in the other two power plays.

Wolf, from Gilroy, Calif., has been stellar at home, improving to 11-2-1 with a .936 save-percentage in 14 starts at the Saddledome.

Advertisement

In its first game without Connor Zary (knee injury), Calgary moved Yegor Sharangovich to center a line with Jakob Pelletier and Andrei Kuzmenko — who was moved up from the fourth line. The three were held off the scoresheet and remained in extended slumps. Pelletier has no goals in 13 games, Sharangovich none in his last 15, and Kuzmenko has gone 28 straight games without scoring.

Calgary took its first lead at 4:36 of the third period, breaking a 1-1 tie when Huberdeau knocked in the rebound of Coronato’s shot on the power play for his team-leading 18th goal.

The Kings’ lengthy trip goes to Edmonton on Monday.