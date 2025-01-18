Kings can’t overcome Jaden Schwartz’s three goals in loss to Kraken
SEATTLE — Jaden Schwartz had a hat trick, Joey Daccord made 17 of his 28 saves in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Kings 4-2 on Saturday night.
Schwartz opened the scoring 28 seconds into the game and broke a 1-1 tie at 7:40. He completed the hat trick with an empty-netter in the third, his 16th goal of the season.
Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal for Seattle at 1:37 of the second.
Adrian Kempe and Jordan Spence scored for the Kings, who went 2-3 on a five-game trip. Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves.
