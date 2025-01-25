Kings fall to Blue Jackets in overtime on Kirill Marchenko’s stunning goal

Kings forward Adrian Kempe, left, controls the puck in front Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Ivan Provorov during the first period of the Kings’ 3-2 loss Saturday.

Kirill Marchenko scored with 1:16 remaining in overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 3-2 victory over the Kings on Saturday night.

Zack Werenski and Dante Fabbro also scored, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 31 shots as Columbus won its fifth straight home game. The Blue Jackets’ success keeps them in a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference and in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division.

Phillip Danault and Quinton Byfield scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 21 saves for the Kings, who are in third place in the Pacific Division.

Opening a five-game trip, the Kings rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits but couldn’t close it out despite a 33-24 edge in shots on goal.

The Kings tied it with 1:05 left in regulation, but after Werenski missed on an overtime penalty shot, Marchenko sealed the victory with a wrister in extra time.

The Blue Jackets maintained their dominance at Nationwide Arena, earning their 17th home win of the season.

Werenski’s goal in the first period extended his home point streak to 19 games, tying John Van Boxmeer for the fifth-longest streak by a defenseman in NHL history. The record is held by Bobby Orr, who recorded points in 25 consecutive home games during the 1974-75 season.

The Kings are at Detroit on Monday.