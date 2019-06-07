Blues take Game 5 from Bruins and are one win away from first Stanley Cup championship

The Blues had a forceful start to the second period, and that paid off. With Chara and defense partner lured behind the net, Zach Sanford made a pass that went between his own legs and the legs of Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy and found O’Reilly, who was alone in front when he lifted a backhander beyond Rask’s reach at the 55-second mark. O’Reilly has scored three goals and five points in the Final; Sanford, who got a chance to play when Oskar Sundqvist was suspended, has kept himself in the lineup with three assists in the Final.