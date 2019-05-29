Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug fuel Bruins’ Stanley Cup hopes with size and tenacity

Krug reveled in the noise and excitement. More than that, he savored the chance to showcase the wide scope of his game. “The narrative of my career for a long time was being an offensive guy, a one-way street,” he said. “Even after this round, I’m still going to have people doubting me. So you just try to play the correct way. That’s been instilled in me from Day One, and not only as a player growing up but the day I stepped in this organization, taking a lot of pride on both sides of the puck.”