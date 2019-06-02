Bruins regroup to blast Blues in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

The lights flashed blue and white, a video on the enormous center-hanging scoreboard featured inspirational words from past members of the St. Louis Blues, and fans’ roars grew to a frenzied pitch Saturday night. Forty-nine years after the Blues had last hosted a Stanley Cup Final game they were playing for hockey’s biggest prize, a once-in-a-lifetime treat for most spectators.
Their cheers were quickly and decisively silenced by the Boston Bruins, who capitalized on three power plays in rolling to a 7-2 victory at Enterprise Center. Twelve players scored at least one point for the Bruins, who took a series lead of 2-1. Game 4 will be played on Monday in St. Louis. The Blues are 0-7 in home games in the Stanley Cup Final, having been swept in 1968, 1969 and 1970 before they reached the Final this spring. Their 3-2 overtime victory on Wednesday in Game 2 was their first win in the Cup Final after seven losses.
Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, whose line had been struggling to score, contributed a goal and two assists, and defenseman Torey Krug led the scoring spree with a goal and three assists. Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington, so unflappable and so commanding during the team’s rise from last in the NHL in January to a berth in the Cup Final, was pulled and replaced by Jake Allen after he allowed Krug’s goal at 12:12 of the second period, the Bruins’ fifth goal on 19 shots.
The Blues’ first home Cup Final game since May 5, 1970 began favorably for them. An early hit by winger Sammy Blais on former Blues forward David Backes fed the crowd’s frenzy, but the Bruins deflated the fans’ hopes by scoring three times in the first period.
Boston converted its first power-play opportunity, with David Perron in the box serving an interference penalty. Bergeron won the faceoff against Ryan O’Reilly to start the play. The puck came out to Jake DeBrusk, who slid it back to Krug. Bergeron, who always seems to be in the right position, was in place to deflect Krug’s shot past Binnington at 10:47. The point was the 100th for Bergeron in postseason play.
The Bruins struck again at 17:40 when two of their late-season acquisitions teamed up. Charlie Coyle, who was acquired by Boston from Minnesota in February, won a battle on the boards in his defensive zone and passed the puck to Marcus Johansson, who was acquired from New Jersey five days after Coyle. Johansson found Coyle in mid-stride and Coyle’s well-placed shot sailed into the upper-right corner of the net for a 2-0 lead.
The Blues challenged the legality of Boston’s third goal, scored on a long-range shot by Sean Kuraly, on the basis the play was offside. However, after a review the officials determined the goal was good, giving Boston a 3-0 lead at 19:50 of the period and tagging the Blues with a delay of game penalty for an unsuccessful challenge. Boston scored on that power play, too, when David Pastrnak slipped a backhander past Binnington merely 41 seconds into the second period and stretched the Bruins’ lead to 4-0. The atmosphere in the building dipped again, and understandably.
The Blues finally got the puck past Tuukka Rask at 11:05 of the second period, when Zach Sanford, who got into the lineup because Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for an illegal hit in Game 2, set up Ivan Barbashev from close range. But the Bruins, handed another power play on a high-sticking call against Colton Parayko, converted yet another power-play opportunity. Krug’s shot from the slot, the Bruins’ 19th of the game, was the last one Binnington faced. He was pulled and replaced by Allen, the veteran who had been overtaken by rookie Binnington midway through the season.
The Bruins scored their last two goals into an empty net, one by Noel Acciari and the final goal by Johansson.