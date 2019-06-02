Bruins regroup to blast Blues in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Their cheers were quickly and decisively silenced by the Boston Bruins, who capitalized on three power plays in rolling to a 7-2 victory at Enterprise Center. Twelve players scored at least one point for the Bruins, who took a series lead of 2-1. Game 4 will be played on Monday in St. Louis. The Blues are 0-7 in home games in the Stanley Cup Final, having been swept in 1968, 1969 and 1970 before they reached the Final this spring. Their 3-2 overtime victory on Wednesday in Game 2 was their first win in the Cup Final after seven losses.