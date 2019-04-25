NHL playoffs: Hurricanes eliminate defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals

The Capitals joined the Predators and Penguins as teams that all won at least one series each of the past three years but failed to get out of the first round in these playoffs. They were hurt by a season-ending torn left hamstring to defenseman Michal Kempny and a broken collarbone on winger T.J. Oshie, whose appearance in the final minutes of regulation fired up the crowd but wasn't enough to spark an OT win.