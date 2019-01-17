Andrew Cogliano on being traded from Ducks: 'I don’t think it’s sunk in yet'

Long a creature of routine, Andrew Cogliano listened to his body at the morning skate at American Airlines Center.
He had practiced hard with his new team, the Dallas Stars, the day before, so he just went out for a quick skate before Thursday’s game against the Kings.
“Sometimes I like to go out there and feel the puck for a second and get off [the ice],” Cogliano said. “It’s been a whirlwind of a couple of days.”
Cogliano, the NHL’s ironman who has played in 913 out of a possible 915 games (he was suspended for two games), can be forgiven for saving energy during a major career and life change.
He was traded Monday by the Ducks for Devin Shore following eight years in Southern California as a beloved player, well-spoken voice of the team and indefatigable forechecker. Cogliano was also involved in the community with his Cogs for Dogs program that raises awareness and money for animal adoption and rescue. His departure immediately bummed out an entire region.
And this was also different because it happened in-season, as opposed to his trade from the Edmonton Oilers to the Ducks in the summer of 2011.
“I don’t think it’s sunk in yet,” Cogliano said.
Emotions aside, Cogliano understood the trade, not only because of the roster makeup but because of a 12-game losing streak the Ducks will take into Thursday. General manager Bob Murray made two more lower-level moves late Wednesday night.
“Even before I signed [a three-year extension last year], I always knew there would be a turnover in Anaheim in terms of younger players,” Cogliano said. “They’ve had the same guys there for a long time. I always figured there would be a situation where younger guys would come in and take over. There wasn’t much of a surprise, but I think when we lose 11 games, there’s going to be changes. And there’s still changes. Bob’s making a bunch of moves.”
Cogliano was part of a Ducks team that beat Dallas in the 2014 playoffs and assisted on the series-clinching Game 6 overtime goal by Nick Bonino. Cogliano said he didn’t get ribbed for it upon his arrival in Dallas. Besides, the Stars have had roster turnover since then. And it’s a whole new start for him.
“I think it’s still a little bit early to kind of wrap your head around it,” Cogliano said. “I haven’t been back [to Anaheim]. I think it’s still in the stage where you’re trying to process it.”
Campbell starts
As expected, Jack Campbell will start against his former organization. His only appearances at American Airlines Center were as a backup.
“I always remember being drafted by Dallas and some of my friends and teammates,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “Obviously it’s a great city. There’s some good fans here that supported me and still do. I appreciate that, but obviously I’ve been with L.A. now for quite a while and it definitely feels like home, so it’s fun to come in here with this group, and it will be fun to be back in that building.”
Etc.
Oscar Fantenberg will miss the game with a lower-body injury, the Kings announced. Sean Walker and Paul LaDue took line rushes with Dion Phaneuf in an optional morning skate .…
Ilya Kovalchuk skated with Adrian Kempe and Tyler Toffoli and coach Willie Desjardins said that combination was a possibility .…
Texas is also a homecoming for Desjardins, who coached the Texas Stars for two seasons. Desjardins told a funny anecdote about wearing his team jacket after a game one night when a fan approached him.
“One of the guys says, ‘Were you at the game tonight?’” Desjardins said. “A lot of fans didn’t know [I was the coach]. I go, ‘Yeah, I was there.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, it was a good game. We won.’”