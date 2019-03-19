Maple Leafs’ struggles a cause for concern in Toronto

That would be Toronto, where the Maple Leafs are trying to recover from a week that can be described as somewhere between shaky and alarming. They were outscored 23-15 in losing 6-2 to Tampa Bay (no huge shame there), 5-4 to Chicago (some shame), falling behind Philadelphia 5-2 before rallying for a 7-6 win, and losing 6-2 to league-worst Ottawa, which is inexcusable. While the Maple Leafs have gone 5-4-1 in their last 10 games the Boston Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to gain a tighter hold on second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the teams’ just-about-certain meeting in the first round of the playoffs. It seems strange to call defense a weak spot for a team that has 43 wins and a plus-43 goal differential, but team defense is a vulnerable area for them. “Obviously, we’ve got to recommit to being better defensively,” coach Mike Babcock told reporters after the team’s practice Monday. “We’re giving up a little too much on the rush here the last little bit.” They’re at Nashville on Tuesday but then face five straight nonplayoff teams, giving them a chance to sort themselves out. Or not. Nervous times could be ahead.