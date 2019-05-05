NHL playoffs: Bruins beat Blue Jackets for 3-2 series lead

With Hall of Famer Bobby Orr greeting the team before the game and then watching from a box, the Bruins led 1-0 after one period and took a 2-0 lead early in the third when Connor Clifton's crossing pass came through the crease to Marchand and he one-timed it toward the upper right corner. Bobrovsky stretched out his glove to block it, but the effort caused him to fall forward onto the ice.