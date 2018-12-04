What we learned in the NHL last week: With William Nylander signed, all is well in Toronto

The failure to get much-needed renovations to their Long Island home sent the Islanders to the unfriendly confines of Brooklyn’s Barclays Center for the 2015-16 season, but they returned on Saturday to play the first of 21 games in the arena now called NYCB Live. Superficial fixes reduced the seating capacity to just under 14,000 but there are no obstructed views, as there are in Brooklyn because that arena was designed with basketball in mind. The Islanders filled the place and rocked it when they rallied to beat Columbus 3-2. They’re scheduled to move to a planned arena near Belmont Park race track for the 2021-22 season, but for at least part of this season they’ll be where they belong.