Hockey legend Ted Lindsay was a giant figure in the NHL

Still feeling scorned by John Tavares’ decision to leave Long Island to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders fans gave him a relentlessly hostile reception during his first visit Thursday. A few burned his old jersey. Others threw plastic rats, held up insulting signs, and chanted, “We don’t need you.” Free agents come and go, but fans felt Tavares misled them by saying he wanted to stay before he walked away with no compensation to the Islanders. Throwing stuff was reckless but fan is short for “fanatic.” They got the last laugh when the Islanders pummeled the Maple Leafs 6-1 and reached 81 points, one more than they earned last season. “They always made it tough on the opponent when I played here. They have their feelings and that’s out of my control,” a diplomatic Tavares told reporters. He got a warmer greeting back in Toronto on Saturday. The Maple Leafs changed the order of their introductions so he’d go last and his teammates skated away to leave him in the spotlight while fans roared. He had a goal and two assists in a 5-2 victory over Buffalo.