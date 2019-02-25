Kings and Ducks aren't among the major players as NHL trade deadline passes

The Ottawa Senators continued to dismantle their roster, while Western Conference contenders Nashville and Las Vegas added players for a potentially deep playoff run before the NHL’s annual trade deadline passed at noon PST on Monday.
The Kings and Ducks each made one trade: The Kings traded defenseman Oscar Fantenberg to Calgary for a conditional 2020 fourth-round draft pick, and the Ducks sent defenseman Michael Del Zotto to St. Louis for a sixth-round pick.
The Senators, who had traded Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel over the weekend, dealt premier forward Mark Stone to the Vegas Golden Knights for touted defense prospect Erik Brannstrom, center Oscar Lindberg and a second-round pick in 2020. The Golden Knights won the Pacific Division and represented the West in the Stanley Cup final last season, their first in the NHL, but they’ve struggled this season.
Stone, who has an expiring contract, said in an interview on Canada’s TSN network that he and the Golden Knights have agreed to a long-term extension. However, he can’t sign it until March 1.
Nashville acquired power forward Wayne Simmonds, an impending free agent, from the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Ryan Hartman and a conditional fourth-round 2020 draft pick. The Predators also acquired forward Mikael Granlund from Minnesota for forward Kevin Fiala, who had been inconsistent during his tenure in Nashville.
Also affecting the West playoff scenario, the San Jose Sharks acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings late Sunday for a second-round pick in 2019 and a conditional third-round pick in 2020.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, aggressive in the days leading up to the deadline, kept impending free agents Sergei Bobrovsky and Artemi Panarin and added defenseman Adam McQuaid from the New York Rangers for a pair of draft picks.
The Kings previously traded defenseman Jake Muzzin and forwards Carl Hagelin, Nate Thompson and Tanner Pearson in an effort to get younger and create salary cap space for possible free-agent moves this summer. The Ducks on Sunday traded defenseman Brandon Montour to Buffalo for defense prospect Brendan Guhle and a conditional first-round draft pick this year.