The biggest save in St. Louis Blues history happened in 1983, courtesy of Harry Ornest

Mike Ornest said some moves were strategic and not financial, such as dealing Joey Mullen for beefy Eddie Beers and Gino Cavallini after the Blues had been manhandled in the playoffs, but Harry was villified. “He rode in on a white horse and was god for a while. Then he started doing all of those things and ticked everybody off,” Plager told author Jeremy Rutherford in the book “100 Things Blues Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die.”