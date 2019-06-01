Zach Sanford will play for Blues in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final

Sanford hasn’t played since the third game of the Blues’ first-round victory over Winnipeg, but he knows his job will be to continue the team’s plan to muscle the Bruins and wear them down. “That’s been a lot of my mentality trying to get ready, is just being ready for that physical game,” he said. “Being one of the bigger guys, I think I need to bring that and be throwing the body around and getting in on the forecheck, and if I can do that and help out I think we’ll be pretty successful.”