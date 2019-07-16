Goalie Cal Petersen signs contract extension with Kings

Cal Petersen signed a three-year contract extension with the Kings worth $858,833 annually.

The contract pays two ways, at the NHL and minor league levels, for next season and one way for the following two seasons.

Petersen, 24, is considered the goalie of the future for the organization. He went 5-4-1 with a 2.60 goals-against average in his rookie season and became the first rookie Kings goalie since 1967 to make his first two NHL starts on consecutive nights. Petersen recorded his first shutout two nights later, against the St. Louis Blues.

The Ducks signed defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Chris Wideman and forwards Chase De Leo and Justin Kloos to one-year contracts.

Del Zotto returns to the Ducks on a one-way deal worth $750,000. Wideman, Kloos and De Leo each have two-way contracts. Wideman has played 181 games for three NHL teams.