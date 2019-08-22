Ducks to host rookie tournament in September

Many future faces of the Kings and Ducks will be on display when the Ducks host a rookie tournament next month at Great Park Ice in Irvine.

The Kings will feature Rasmus Kupari, Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Arthur Kaliyev and Tobias Bjornfot, among others, according to rosters released Thursday for the six-team tournament Sept. 7-10 at the Ducks’ new facility in Orange County.

Kupari, a Finnish forward, was their first-round pick last year. Bjornfot, a Swedish defenseman, was taken in the first round this year, after their top pick, Alex Turcotte. Kaliyev, a high-scoring forward, was a second-round selection.

Among the Ducks’ prospects are Max Jones, Sam Steel, Max Comtois, Troy Terry and Isac Lundestrom. All five played with the Ducks last season and are expected to compete for a roster spot when the main camp begins. Lundestrom was the Ducks’ first-round draft pick in 2018. Brayden Tracey, a prolific junior hockey scorer chosen late in the first round by the Ducks this year, is expected to play in the rookie event.

Turcotte is enrolled at Wisconsin and won’t participate. Likewise, Trevor Zegras, the Ducks’ first-round pick, ninth overall, is headed to Boston University. Gabriel Vilardi is not on the Kings’ roster. The first-round pick from 2017 continues to rehabilitate a back injury and Kings general manager Rob Blake said in an email Thursday that there is no update.

Bowen Byram, the fourth pick in June’s draft, is expected to play for the Colorado Avalanche, as is Victor Soderstrom, a defenseman chosen 11th by the Arizona Coyotes. The San Jose Sharks and Las Vegas Golden Knights are also participating.

Individual game tickets are $10. Day passes are sold out, according to the Ducks. Six of the nine games are at 2,500-seat capacity FivePoint Arena, the showcase venue for Great Park Ice.