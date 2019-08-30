Kings ready to hit the ground running, but this road is a process

Kings president Luc Robitaille paced the stage and tried to soothe an anxious fan base. General manager Rob Blake clicked through a powerpoint, preaching of the organization’s new-found synergy and swelling prospect pool.

New coach Todd McLellan stepped behind the podium and opened with a couple laugh lines, then delivered the stump speech for his new job.

In the wake of a dismal 2018-19 season, the Kings’ brass took the stage at The Novo at LA Live on Friday night for the franchise’s annual “State of the Kings” season-ticket holder event and tried to put a finger on exactly what state the team is in.

“We always use the word, we got to contend — we want to be a contender,” Robitaille said. “To contend, it takes a process. You need to build.”

McLellan opted for a racing metaphor: “I don’t know how fast we’re going to run the marathon,” he said. “But we’re running it.”

Last summer, Los Angeles wagered that its aging, albeit two-time Stanley Cup-winning core would keep on contending. Drew Doughty inked an eight-year extension, Ilya Kovalchuk was lured back to the NHL from Russia on a three-year deal, and the team set out with its sights on an extended spring run.

Their legs gave out instead.

The Kings finished a distant last in the Western Conference, made a mid-season coaching change, and succumbed to the franchise’s worst record in a decade.



“We weren’t stable last year,” Blake said. “It was up and down, players were in and out.

“When that competitive spirit, that competitive level dropped last year – and it dropped to an unacceptable level – we knew we had to speed up the process.”

Yet, the Kings were more cautious as they tried to recalculate the club’s future this summer.

Rather than staging a fire sale, they held onto Doughty, Anze Kopitar, Dustin Brown, Jonathan Quick and other faces of the franchise locked into hefty contracts.

They made marginal offseason moves – buying out veteran defenseman Dion Phaneuf; signing younger players including Cal Petersen, Michael Amadio and Alex Iafallo to new contacts; adding depth pieces in forward Martin Frk and defenseman Joakim Ryan – and gave new coach Todd McLellan a lucrative five-year contract for about $25 million.

Most of all, as they enter a season of vague potential and varying expectations, they left themselves open to a world of possibilities – insistent they’re focused on a short-term rebound while they ostensibly wait-and-see if they need a full-scale rebuild.

“We want to build a contending team around the cornerstone pieces that we have in place,” Blake said. “They’ve won before. They took the team, they built it up. They won a championship. Now it’s time they give that leadership back.

“There’s going to be some ups and downs. There already has been.”

The team is “getting close” to agreeing on a new contract for restricted free agent Adrian Kempe. “I’m not concerned it’s going to drag on,” Blake said ... Prospect Gabriel Vilardi is still dealing with a back injury and isn’t expected to take the ice during training camp ... Derek Forbort also has a back issue and might be delayed to start training camp ... The Kings announced that plans for a Staples Center renovation are set to be unveiled in October. Also, the Kings will wear white ‘90s era throwback jerseys twice this season.