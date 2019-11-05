Ducks run out of gas at the end to let Wild steal win

Ducks coach Dallas Eakins could see the trouble on the horizon. He could tell his team, amid a hectic early-season schedule, was starting to wear down. He could sense the side effects that accompanying a squad that on Tuesday night played its 12th game in 23 days.

“I feel like right now, we’re hanging on by a thread,” Eakins said ahead of the Ducks’ home clash with the Minnesota Wild. “I’ve felt it here for the last week.”

And though they led the Wild by one entering the third period at Honda Center on Tuesday night, over the final 20 minutes the Ducks finally cracked.

The Wild scored three times in the final frame to win 4-2, sending the Ducks to their first regulation loss in four games and into a much-needed four-day mid-homestand break on a sour note.

Earlier in the night, the Ducks (9-7-1) had dictated play. Despite having just one set of back-to-back off days since Oct. 14, a four-games-in-six-days road trip two weeks ago, and limited practice time since returning to California on Oct. 29, they outshot the Wild 10-7 in the first period and struck twice in the opening minutes of the second.

Just 87 seconds into the middle frame, the Ducks’ reshaped second line — which saw rookie center Sam Steel slot between Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg — opened the scoring. Steel found Rakell cutting toward the net, setting him up for his fourth goal of the season.

Defenseman Jacob Larsson collected his first career tally 25 seconds later, sending a wrist shot from the point underneath the crossbar to double the Ducks’ lead. While Larsson was swarmed by the three forwards on the ice, his partner Korbinian Holzer darted toward the net and leaned over to pick up the puck.

He was retrieving another keepsake for the Ducks’ young roster. In the moment, it seemed like the latest souvenir of the team’s early-season success.

But then the Wild (5-9-1) responded. Kevin Fiala cut the Ducks’ edge to one before the second intermission. Early in the third, Mats Zuccarello had a minor penalty expire at the perfect moment, exiting the box behind the Ducks’ defensemen in time for teammate Joel Eriksson Ek to set him up for a breakaway he would bury through John Gibson’s five-hole.

At the 4:37 mark, Eric Staal put the Wild in front by lifting a close-range effort into the upper corner. Having gone to overtime in their previous two games, the Ducks couldn’t muster a comeback. In the final minutes, Zach Parise added an empty-netter for the Wild.