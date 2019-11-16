Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hockey

Derek Grant scores first NHL hat trick in Ducks’ win over Blues

Ducks forward Derek Grant scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington.
Ducks forward Derek Grant scores past St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington during the first period of the Ducks’ 4-1 win Saturday.
(Scott Kane / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 16, 2019
7:54 PM
ST. LOUIS — 

Derek Grant completed his first career hat trick, Ryan Getzlaf added a goal and an assist, and the Ducks beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 Saturday night.

It was just the second multigoal game of Grant’s 229-game career and first since Oct. 20, 2017.

John Gibson made 37 saves as the Ducks snapped a five-game losing streak.

Vince Dunn scored and Jordan Binnington made 21 saves for the Blues, who had their nine-game points streak snapped with their first regulation loss since October 26.

Grant’s second of the game thwarted a Blues rally by restoring Anaheim’s two-goal lead with an unassisted short-handed goal at 7:20 of the second. Grant stole Justin Faulk’s pass to create a breakaway and beat Binnington with a backhander between his legs to make it 3-1.

Grant finished the hat trick with an empty-netter with 1:39 left.

It was the fourth short-handed goal of the season for the Ducks. The Blues have given up three.

Getzlaf gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead four minutes into the game, finishing on a perfectly executed give-and-go with Max Jones. Getzlaf has 38 points in 42 career games against St. Louis.

Grant made it 2-0 at the 5:41 mark, capitalizing on Alex Pietrangelo’s turnover that was caused by Nicolas Deslauriers’ check. It was Grant’s first goal in six games.

Dunn got the Blues on the board with a wrister from the top of the right circle for his third goal of the season at the 3:14 mark of the second period.

