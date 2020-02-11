Ducks game postponed after Blues’ Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench early in his team’s game against the Ducks on Tuesday at Honda Center in Anaheim and was taken to a local hospital. The Ducks’ TV broadcast cited Blues broadcaster Darren Pang as saying Bouwmeester was awake and alert after the medical emergency, which occurred 7 minutes 50 seconds left in the first period.

The game was postponed and will be made up at a later date. The score was 1-1 at the time.

Bouwmeester, 36, played a key role in the Blues’ first-ever Stanley Cup championship last spring.

He had played a lengthy shift on Tuesday that did not include anything extraordinary, such as a hit to the head or other noteworthy contact. At the end of his shift he went to the bench and topped over a few seconds later. His teammates quickly recognized he was in distress and shouted for medical personnel to attend to him. Players lifted the bench out of the way to give medical personnel easier access.

Medical personnel responded within a few seconds and tended to Bouwmeester before taking him off the ice and back to the team’s locker room

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on the Blues bench. Game has been delayed pic.twitter.com/wOJkAFANCT — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) February 12, 2020

The incident was reminiscent of a medical emergency in 2014 that involved Rich Peverley, then of the Dallas Stars. He collapsed on his team’s bench and had to be revived after he went into cardiac arrest. He had previously been diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Similarly, in 2005, Detroit Red Wings forward Jiri Fischer went into cardiac arrest while on the bench and was revived by an automated external defibrillator. He did not receive medical clearance to resume his NHL career.

This story will be updated.