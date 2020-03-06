John Gibson excels before leaving with apparent injury as Ducks defeat Maple Leafs

Carter Rowney and Adam Henrique scored, John Gibson and Ryan Miller combined to stop 30 shots, and the Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Friday night at Honda Center.

Gibson made 26 saves before coming off with 9 minutes 40 seconds remaining in the game after Henrique’s goal. Gibson appeared to be injured while making a save on a shot by John Tavares.

Miller stopped four shots in relief. It was the 778th appearance of his career, moving him into second place for NHL games played by U.S.-born goaltenders. The Ducks have won two straight and four of their last six.

William Nylander scored with three minutes remaining in the game for Toronto, snapping a Leafs scoring drought of 144 minutes 33 seconds. Jack Campbell made 29 saves for Toronto, which has lost its last three.

Rowney opened the scoring 3:47 into the first period when he got the rebound of Michael Del Zotto’s shot from the point. Campbell made a pad save, but Rowney was down low to knock it in for his eighth goal of the season.

The Ducks’ Carter Rowney is congratulated by teammates after scoring a first-period goal Friday night. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Asssociated Press)

Henrique gave the Ducks some breathing room midway through the third with a wrist shot from the slot. It is the center’s 25th goal and his first point in five games.

Nylander scored his 30th goal of the season after Toronto brought on the extra skater. The right winger forced a turnover in the Ducks’ zone and put a wrist shot at a tough angle by Miller.

NOTES: Maple Leafs defenseman Cody Ceci was activated off injured reserve. Ceci missed 14 games after suffering an ankle injury against the New York Rangers on Feb. 5. Ducks right wing David Backes had an assist on Rowney’s goal for his first point with the Ducks.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Return home to face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

Ducks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

