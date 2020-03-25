Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

NHL postpones 2020 draft amid coronavirus pandemic

A general view of the draft floor prior to the first round of the 2019 NHL draft at Rogers Arena on June 21 in Vancouver.
(Rich Lam / Getty Images)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
March 25, 2020
2:48 PM
The NHL announced the postponement of its draft, scouting combine and annual awards ceremony on Wednesday, the latest major events to be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

No new date for any of the events was announced, adding another layer of uncertainty to an offseason that could be crucial to both the Kings’ and Ducks’ rebuilds.

When the NHL suspended play earlier this month, both Southland teams were in the bottom five of the league’s standings. If the regular season isn’t completed, they will both be set for high lottery picks in the draft.

When that will take place, and how the teams will evaluate potential prospects, however, remains to be seen. The ombine was scheduled for June 1-6 in Buffalo, N.Y. The draft was originally slated for June 26-27 in Montreal.

The NHL isn’t the first U.S. sports league that has had to alter its draft plans. The NFL canceled its in-person event in Las Vegas, originally scheduled for April, and will instead stage the draft in a TV studio. Major League Baseball is reportedly considering skipping its 2020 draft, originally scheduled for June 10-12, in order to save money in what will likely be a shortened season.

The NHL has never canceled a draft since it was first held in 1963. The last time it wasn’t held during its normal late June time slot was in 2005, when the NHL’s season-long lockout pushed it back to July.

Hockey
Jack Harris
Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
