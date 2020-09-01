Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Hockey

Kings sign Austin Wagner to three-year contract extension

Kings forward Austin Wagner
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Sep. 1, 2020
11:32 AM
The Kings signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year contract extension worth $1.133 million in annual average value, the team announced Tuesday, locking up the 23-year-old restricted free agent through the 2022-23 season.

Of the organization’s nine remaining restricted free agents this offseason, Wagner has the most NHL experience, with 32 points in 127 games.

After recording 12 goals and 21 points in a 62-game rookie season in 2018-19, Wagner managed just 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 65 games this year. The former fourth-round pick, however, almost doubled his shot total (67 to 124), increased his average time on ice from 8:56 to 11:45 and consistently used his elite speed to spring breakaways and odd-man rushes.

With Wagner locked up, defenseman Sean Walker is the team’s only other restricted free agent who was a full-time NHL player last season. Carl Grundstrom, Matt Luff and Sheldon Rempal are all RFAs with previous NHL experience. The team has three unrestricted free agents: forward Trevor Lewis and defensemen Ben Hutton and Joakim Ryan.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of NHL free agency this offseason was pushed back to October.

Jack Harris

