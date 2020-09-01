Kings sign Austin Wagner to three-year contract extension
The Kings signed forward Austin Wagner to a three-year contract extension worth $1.133 million in annual average value, the team announced Tuesday, locking up the 23-year-old restricted free agent through the 2022-23 season.
Of the organization’s nine remaining restricted free agents this offseason, Wagner has the most NHL experience, with 32 points in 127 games.
After recording 12 goals and 21 points in a 62-game rookie season in 2018-19, Wagner managed just 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 65 games this year. The former fourth-round pick, however, almost doubled his shot total (67 to 124), increased his average time on ice from 8:56 to 11:45 and consistently used his elite speed to spring breakaways and odd-man rushes.
The NHL playoffs will resume Saturday after players decided not to play for two days in protest of racial injustice.
With Wagner locked up, defenseman Sean Walker is the team’s only other restricted free agent who was a full-time NHL player last season. Carl Grundstrom, Matt Luff and Sheldon Rempal are all RFAs with previous NHL experience. The team has three unrestricted free agents: forward Trevor Lewis and defensemen Ben Hutton and Joakim Ryan.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the start of NHL free agency this offseason was pushed back to October.
