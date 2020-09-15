NHL playoffs: Islanders stay alive with double overtime win over Lightning
Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night.
Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who cut the Lightning series lead to 3-2.
Game 6 is on Thursday night.
Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.
The decisive goal came after the Lightning won a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone. The puck was drawn back to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who fanned on a shot at the right point. Islanders captain Anders Lee raced up the wing to chase down a loose puck. Gaining the Lightning zone, he fed a pass across to Eberle, who scored driving up the right wing.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.