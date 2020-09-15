Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Hockey

NHL playoffs: Islanders stay alive with double overtime win over Lightning

New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle in the second period.
New York Islanders right wing Jordan Eberle scored in the second overtime in the team’s 2-1 double overtime win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Sep. 15, 2020
9:16 PM
Share
EDMONTON, Canada — 

Jordan Eberle scored on a two-on-one break 12:30 into the second overtime and the New York Islanders avoided elimination with a 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference final on Tuesday night.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 36 shots and Ryan Pulock also scored for the Islanders, who cut the Lightning series lead to 3-2.

Game 6 is on Thursday night.

Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots.

Advertisement

The decisive goal came after the Lightning won a faceoff in the Islanders’ zone. The puck was drawn back to defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, who fanned on a shot at the right point. Islanders captain Anders Lee raced up the wing to chase down a loose puck. Gaining the Lightning zone, he fed a pass across to Eberle, who scored driving up the right wing.

Hockey
Associated Press

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement