Hockey

Kings surge early and don’t look back in win over Blues

Kings forward Jeff Carter, left, controls the puck in front of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.
Kings forward Jeff Carter, left, controls the puck in front of St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk during the Kings’ 6-3 win Sunday.
(Joe Puetz / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
ST. LOUIS — 

Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Sunday night.

Alex Iafallo, Carl Gundstrom, Gabriel Vilardi, Lias Andersson and Drew Doughty each scored for the Kings as Los Angeles earned a split of its two-game set in St. Louis. Quick improved to 2-0-2.

Brayden Schenn scored twice for St. Louis and Ville Husso stopped 29 shots in his first NHL start.

Los Angeles took the lead on a pair of goals just 23 seconds apart in the first period. With Torey Krug in the penalty box for hooking, Iafallo swatted a loose puck in the crease with 1:47 remaining in the opening period to tie it at 1.

Gundstrom put a move on Vince Dunn and faked Justin Faulk to his knees before beating Husso for his first goal of the season.

The Kings expanded the lead 6:25 into the second period when Dustin Brown picked off a pass from Dunn and setup Vilardi for his third goal of the season.

Just 1:57 later, Kopitar deflected a shot from Adrian Kempe past Husso to expand Los Angeles’ lead to 4-1.

St. Louis went on the power play when Andersson was penalized for hooking with 4:52 remaining in the second. However, Kopitar setup Andersson streaking out of the box to make it 5-1.

Schenn put the Blues on the board on a cross-ice feed from Jordan Kyrou 14:26 into the first period. He added his fourth goal of the season 6:01 into the third period.

Ryan O’Reilly followed Schenn’s second tally with his first goal of the season 48 seconds later to cut the Kings lead to 5-3.

Doughty added an empty-net goal with 12 seconds remaining.

Quick staying power

Quick appeared in his 648th career game to move past his goaltending coach, Bill Ranford, into a three-way tie for 39th on the NHL’s career list.

Shots of reality

St. Louis is 3-0-0 when outshooting its opponent but is 0-2-1 when being outshot. The Blues have been outscored 15-2 in the three defeats.

Leave it to the captain

Kopitar’s three-point night gives him a point in four straight games. He has one goal and seven assists in that timeframe.

Up next

Kings: At Minnesota Tuesday night.

Hockey
