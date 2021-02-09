Sharks score late, then sink Kings 4-3 in shootout

Logan Couture scored in a shootout after teammate Evander Kane tied the game with 44.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the San Jose Sharks beat the L.A. Kings 4-3 on Tuesday night.

Couture also had a goal for the third straight game. Timo Meier scored and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks.

Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight. Anze Kopitar also scored and Cal Petersen stopped 37 shots.

Kane jammed in a rebound at 19:15 of the third period to tie it 3-all. Couture converted his attempt in the shootout and Jones saved two shots sandwiched around Kings forward Lias Andersson hitting the post.

Sharks forward Patrick Marleau played in his 1,734th game to break a tie with Jaromir Jagr for third-most in NHL history. The 41-year-old Marleau is 23 games behind Mark Messier in second place with 1,756 career games.

The Kings rallied from a 2-0 deficit before going in front on Brown’s one-timer from the right circle at 10:45 of the third.

Kopitar got the Kings back in it seven minutes into the second by scoring on a breakaway, and Brown tied it on the power play at 17:54.

San Jose needed just 1:22 to score the opening goal, hemming Los Angeles in its own end before Meier cut across the crease to fake out Petersen and bury a backhand into an open net. The Kings have allowed the opponent to score first in 10 of their 12 games, tied with Ottawa for most in the league.

The Sharks made it 2-0 at 17:48 when Couture scored on a one-timer from a sharp angle during a delayed penalty. Marleau had the primary assist on Couture’s fourth goal in the past five games.

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty did not return because of an apparent right arm injury sustained blocking a shot by Brent Burns in the third.

