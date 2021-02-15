Ducks start fast but can’t hold back Sharks in 3-2 loss

John Leonard scored his first career goal and the San Jose Sharks earned just their second regulation win of the season with a 3-2 victory over the Ducks on Monday night.

San Jose captain Logan Couture and Kevin Labanc added goals in a rare productive second period for the Sharks to help coach Bob Boughner earn his 100th NHL win. Martin Jones made 26 saves.

Sam Steel scored in the opening minute for the Ducks, and Max Comtois had a goal in the third as Anaheim lost for the second time in three meetings with San Jose this season. John Gibson stopped 26 shots.

The Sharks have had a rough start to the season, entering the game tied for last in the West Division. Their only previous regulation win came Jan. 24 at Minnesota as they opened the season on a 12-game road trip before losing their home opener Saturday against Vegas.

Advertisement

San Jose had been outscored 21-7 in the second period this season, a major factor in the struggles. But the Sharks reversed that against the Ducks.

Labanc ended a 10-game stretch without a goal when he banked a rebound from behind the goal line off Gibson and into the net to give San Jose a 2-1 lead.

Couture added his goal after a bad turnover by Anaheim captain Ryan Getzlaf to give the Sharks a 3-1 lead.

Advertisement

× Highlights from the Ducks’ 3-2 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Lucky bounces

The Ducks got a fortunate bounce to score in the opening minute. Steel skated in on a rush for Anaheim and tried to pass back to a teammate but the puck bounced off defenseman Mario Ferraro’s skate and trickled between Jones’ pads 50 seconds into the game.

The Ducks got another goal off Ferraro’s stick in the third when Comtois’ centering pass deflected in to make it 3-2.