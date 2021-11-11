Advertisement
Hockey

Jonathan Quick backs Kings to seventh consecutive win in shutout over Senators

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick pushes back Ottawa Senators forward Tyler Ennis Kings forward Anze Kopitar tries to control the puck during the second period of the Kings’ 2-0 win Thursday.
(Justin Tang / The Canadian Press via AP)
Associated Press
OTTAWA — 

Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and the Kings beat the short-handed Ottawa Senators 2-0 on Thursday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Ottawa has nine players and an assistant coach in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

On Thursday, goalie Matt Murray, defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and winger Alex Formenton were placed in the protocol. They joined defensemen Josh Brown, Victor Mete and Nick Holden, as well as forwards Austin Watson, Connor Brown and Dylan Gambrell, and associate coach Jack Capuano.

Anze Kopitar and Andreas Athanasiou scored for the Kings. They improved to 8-5-1.

Filip Gustavsson stopped 32 shots for Ottawa. The Senators have lost six straight games at home and are 0-5-1 overall in their last six.

The undermanned Senators also lost defenseman Artem Zub to an upper-body injury midway through the first period. Defenseman Lassi Thompson made his NHL debut for Ottawa and Dilon Heatherington and forward Andrew Agozzino also were recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League.

Kopitar opened the scoring on a power play with 4:32 left in the second. Athanasiou made it 2-0 with just over three minutes remaining, tipping a point shot.

