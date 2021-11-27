Kings defeat visiting Ottawa Senators, ending L.A.'s losing streak at five
Carl Grundstrom scored twice to help the Kings beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Saturday at Staples Center.
Viktor Arvidsson had a power-play goal and Arthur Kaliyev also scored to help the Kings end a five-game losing streak. Cal Petersen made 30 saves, and Anze Kopitar had three assists.
Filip Gustavsson gave up three goals on 36 shots and Connor Brown and Michael Del Zotto scored for the Senators, who lost their fifth straight game. Ottawa is 1-7-1 on the road, including five defeats in regulation in a row.
Kaliyev netted his fourth goal of the season to push the Kings’ lead to 3-1 with 6:46 left in the second period, finding himself alone at the right post to send in a pass by Alex Edler.
But Brown scored off the rush, getting the Senators back within a goal with 1:27 remaining in the period.
The Kings had to withstand a five-minute power play in the third after Brendan Lemieux received a match penalty during a confrontation with Brady Tkachuk that had them grappling from the clinch on the ice. Tkachuk indicated that Lemieux bit him on the hand.
Grundstrom, who served the penalty, came out of the box to score an empty-netter with 33.9 seconds remaining.
The Kings started the scoring with Arvidsson’s fourth goal. He tipped in a pass by Kopitar on the power play 4:59 into the game.
Del Zotto tied it at 1 with 18.9 seconds left in the first. Josh Norris won the faceoff and got it back to Del Zotto, who fired a shot that deflected in off the stick of Kings forward Alex Iafallo.
Grundstrom put the Kings back ahead 2-1 midway through the second period, barreling into Gustavsson as the puck crossed the line. Officials decided the contact happened because Zach Sanford forcibly sent Grundstrom into the goalie, confirming his fourth goal after a brief conversation.
Sean Durzi had a goal and an assist in his NHL debut in the Kings’ 6-2 loss to the Toronto Maples Leafs on Wednesday at Staples Center.
Kopitar got his fifth multipoint game of the season. It was the 250th such game in his career, which ranks fifth in the league since he made his NHL debut in 2006.
Up next, the Kings host the Ducks on Tuesday night.
