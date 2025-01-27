Scoring woes continue to haunt slumping Kings in loss to Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper scores past Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper in the third period of the Kings’ 5-2 loss Monday.

Marco Kasper scored twice, Lucas Raymond had a goal and three assists, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied to beat the Kings 5-2 on Monday night.

Elmer Soderblom scored his first goal of the season and Alex DeBrincat also scored as Detroit erased a 2-0 first-period deficit. Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots to improve to 8-1 in January.

It was the first game for Todd McLellan against the Kings since L.A. fired him as coach in February 2024. McLellan was hired by the Red Wings last month.

Advertisement

Quinton Byfield and Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings, and Darcy Kuemper had 23 saves. The Kings have lost six of their last eight games and haven’t scored more than two goals in nine of their last 10.

Byfield was credited with a goal in the first period when Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider took a backhanded swipe at the puck off a faceoff in Detroit’s zone. The puck squirted between Talbot’s skate and the goalpost.

Takeaways

Kings: Los Angeles is 2-5-1 after a five-game winning streak.

Red Wings: With forward Patrick Kane, J.T. Compher and Vladimir Tarasenko all sidelined by injury or illness, 31-year-old Dominik Shine made his NHL debut. Shine, who had appeared in 462 AHL games with Grand Rapids, skated on the fourth line.

Advertisement

Key moment: Seconds after Talbot made a quality save against Adrian Kempe, Kasper gave Detroit a 4-2 advantage. He banged in his own rebound while getting knocked down with 9:55 remaining.

Key stat: Raymond, Detroit’s leading scorer with 56 points, has 23 points in 16 games since Todd McLellan was named head coach late last month.

Up next: Kings play at Florida on Wednesday, and Red Wings visit Edmonton on Thursday to begin a four-game trip.

Advertisement