Ducks are stymied by Penguins, Casey DeSmith in 1-0 loss

Casey DeSmith stopped all 33 shots he faced, and Brock McGinn gave the Pittsburgh Penguins the only goal they needed for a 1-0 win over the Ducks on Saturday night.

It was DeSmith’s seventh career shutout and first of the season, and his second straight win in his sixth appearance.

McGinn scored his seventh goal of the season on Pittsburgh’s first shot of the game, 5:12 into the first period. He beat Ducks goalie John Gibson with a one-timer from the right faceoff dot off the rush, set up by Zach Aston-Reese with a backhand pass to the blue line.

Sidney Crosby’s seven-game point streak ended, but Pittsburgh (14-8-5) won its fourth consecutive game and ninth in 12 games.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf returned from injury and nearly tied the score in the final seconds, but DeSmith denied a point shot with his left pad. The loss ended a six-game point streak for Anaheim (15-9-5).

Gibson stopped 15 of 16 shots through two periods for the Ducks before he left because of a lower-body injury. Anthony Stolarz started the third period and made 13 saves.

Pittsburgh’s Brock McGinn, lower right, scores past Ducks goalie John Gibson as Kevin Shattenkirk defends during the first period. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press)

Pittsburgh has given up four goals in its last four games, and 18 goals in a 12-game span. The Penguins have nine wins during that stretch, which began with a 6-0 victory at Montreal on Nov. 18.

Getzlaf played for the first time since a Nov. 30 injury against the Kings. While he was considered week to week with a lower-body injury, he only missed five games. Getzlaf had three shots and won seven of 14 faceoffs in 21:25. The Ducks went 3-0-2 without Getzlaf, who recorded his 1,000th career point last month.

The Penguins and Ducks have penalty-killing units ranked among the top three in the NHL.

No. 1 Pittsburgh has killed 30 consecutive penalties in 13 games, which continues a franchise record.

Anaheim, which ranks third, has killed eight penalties since Dec. 3 and 41 of the last 46 power plays since Oct. 29.

Up next, the Ducks close a five-game trip with a game at St. Louis on Sunday. The Penguins continue a three-game homestand Tuesday against Montreal.