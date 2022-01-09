Former Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins the Kings’ front office

Marc Bergevin, who was fired by the Montreal Canadiens in November after more than nine seasons as their general manager, has been hired by the Kings to be senior advisor to general manager Rob Blake.

The addition of Bergevin to the Kings’ front office in an advisory capacity was announced by the Kings on Sunday. A press release distributed by the club said that it would not disclose additional details and that Bergevin was not available to the media for interviews.

“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” Blake said in the news release. “We look forward to his contributions.”

The Bergevin-built Canadiens reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2021, coming out of the pandemic-created all-Canadian division, but they lost in five games to the Tampa Bay Lightning. The team has struggled this season and ranks last in the Atlantic division.

“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the L.A. Kings and become an active part of helping the team reach its objectives,” Bergevin said in the press release.