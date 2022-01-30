Trevor Moore scores twice to lift the Kings to victory over Penguins

Trevor Moore’s second goal broke a tie in the third period and sent the Kings over the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Sunday.

Sidney Crosby scored the 498th goal of his career for the Penguins.

Moore took a lead pass from Blake Lizotte and beat goaltender Tristan Jarry on a breakaway at 13:21 of the third.

Moore’s seventh goal of the season helped the Kings win for the third time in five games following a three-game skid.

Advertisement

Drew Doughty, who played in his 1,000th NHL game on Thursday, scored his fifth and Alex Iafallo got his 14th for the Kings.

The Kings, who lost in overtime at Philadelphia on Saturday, are unbeaten in regulation over the last five games. Cal Petersen, who has six wins in his last seven starts, made 24 saves.

Bryan Rust had a pair of third-period goals for the Penguins, who have lost three in a row for the first time since late November. The Penguins last lost in regulation Jan. 13 at Los Angeles. They last lost in regulation at home Nov. 27 against Montreal.

Tristan Jarry stopped 34 shots for Pittsburgh, which is 17-3-2 since Dec. 4.

Rust got Pittsburgh to within 3-2 at 6:17 of the third period on a turning shot from the bottom of the left circle. He tied it with the Penguins’ second power-play goal of the game, scoring at 10:02.

Pittsburgh failed to score a first-period goal for the fifth consecutive game.

Iafallo opened the scoring for Los Angeles at 1:17 of the second period. He took a pass from Anze Kopitar and lifted a slap shot over Jarry’s shoulder.

Crosby made it 1-all at 8:29 of the second with a power-play goal. Pittsburgh has scored power-play goals in seven of its last eight games.

Moore helped the Kings regain the lead at 10:35 of the second. Jacob Moverare earned his first NHL point with a deep stretch pass to Moore, who beat Jarry over the shoulder with a backhander.

Doughty made it 3-1 at 13:49 of the second period.

Notes: Kopitar has one goal and five points during a four-game point streak. He has five goals and 12 points in his last 11 games overall. ... Moore has four goals and 16 points this month for the Kings. Kopitar, in March 2018, was the last Kings’ player to score more than 15 points in a month.