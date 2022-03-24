Kings can’t stop Alex DeBrincat and Blackhawks in 4-3 shootout loss

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist in regulation and then had the only score in the shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Patrick Kane also had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who have won two straight for the first time since getting four consecutive victories in the middle of January. Sam Lafferty also scored.

Collin Delia, a native of Rancho Cucamonga who attended Glendora High, made 43 saves for Chicago. With family in the stands, Delia, 27, was playing in only his third game of the season.

Phillip Danault scored twice for the Kings for his fourth multigoal game of the season. Danault also has a career-high 21 goals.

Advertisement

Trevor Moore had a short-handed score for the Kings. He’s the first Kings player since Mike Richards in 2011 to have a short-handed goal in consecutive games.

Jonathan Quick made 28 saves.

Kane, who has four straight games with a point, has 23 in March (five goals, 18 assists). That’s second to Nashville’s Roman Josi, who has 26 points this month.

Kane was in position after DeBrincat’s shot took a big bounce off the endboards and put it past Quick at 16:44 of the first period.

Shortly after the Kings’ new defenseman Troy Stecher was sent to the penalty box for hooking, they evened it on Moore’s breakaway short-hander 2:13 into the second. Moore has 13 goals this season, four of which are short-handed to tie him with Columbus’ Gustav Nyquist, Florida’s Aleksander Barkov, Ottawa’s Alex Formenton and Anaheim’s Isac Lundestrom for the league lead.

DeBrincat scored his team-leading 36th of the season nine minutes later on a one-timer after a feed from behind the net by Dylan Strome.

Both of Danault’s goals were rebounds in front of the net. His first score at 16:50 of the second period gave him his third goal in the last four games and tied it at 2.

After Lafferty’s backhander in front of the crease put the Blackhawks back on top with 1:51 remaining in the second, Danault tied it again at 9:07 of the third when he was able to fight through traffic and knock it in.