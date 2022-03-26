Ducks’ skid continues as they fall to Sharks for their ninth consecutive loss

Timo Meier had a hat trick, Marc-Edouard Vlasic added a goal, and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Ducks 4-1 on Saturday night.

James Reimer had 27 saves for San Jose, which sent the Ducks (27-29-11) to their ninth consecutive loss.

Meier scored his 28th, 29th and 30th goals this season to match a career high as the Sharks (29-28-8) won for the third time in four games after losing 18 of their previous 24.

Gerry Mayhew scored for the Ducks. Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal turned back 19 shots in his fourth career appearance and third start.

Advertisement

Vlasic scored the game’s first goal from high in the slot, firing a shot past Dostal with a little more than five minutes left in the first period.

The Sharks’ Timo Meier (28) scores against Ducks rookie goalie Lukas Dostal for his third goal of the night. Dostal stopped 19 shots in his fourth career appearance. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)

Meier scored less than two minutes into the second period to give San Jose a 2-0 lead. His second goal came on a power play just less than four minutes into the third to extend the Sharks’ lead to 3-1. His final goal came with just more than four minutes left.

The Ducks trailed 2-0 when Mayhew scored a little more than a minute into the third period. His seventh goal was unassisted.

Notes

Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf returned to the lineup Saturday after missing nine games because of a lower-body injury. He was playing his 82nd career game against San Jose. Goalie Anthony Stolarz (illness) is day to day. ... Anaheim had a five-game winning streak against San Jose entering Saturday’s game. ... The Ducks have lost 16 of 20 since Jan. 21. They are 4-13-3 during that stretch.

Sharks forward Logan Couture (upper body) is day to day, coach Bob Boughner said Saturday. The Sharks captain might practice Monday and likely will play Wednesday against Arizona, Boughner said. ... Rookie Scott Reedy’s assist on Vlasic’s goal was the 22-year-old’s first in 18 career games. ... Reimer took a shot to his mask in the second period but stayed in the game. ... Vlasic’s third goal of the season was his second in three games. ... Sharks forward Tomas Hertl had two assists, raising his career total to 200. Meier extended his point streak to four games.

Sharks goalie James Reimer, who made 27 saves, deflects a shot during the second period. (Josie Lepe / Associated Press)

Up next

Ducks: Host Dallas on Tuesday.

Sharks: Open a two-game trip Wednesday at Arizona.