Jonathan Quick and Kings shut down goal-happy Oilers in 4-0 Game 4 win

Coming off two of the most lopsided playoff losses in franchise history, the Kings renewed their hopes of pulling off a first-round playoff upset against the high-scoring Edmonton Oilers in a 4-0 victory Sunday in Game 4 at Crypto.com Arena.

Jonathan Quick made 30 saves for his 10th career playoff shutout, and Trevor Moore, Troy Stecher, Carl Grundstrom scored for the Kings, who bounced back impressively after giving up 14 goals in consecutive losses. Moore and Stecher scored in the first period, with Grundstrom scoring two goals — including an empty-netter — in the third period.

The game got incredibly scrappy in the final minutes, with Oilers forward Evander Kane and Kings defenseman Alex Edler each receiving misconduct penalties after Grundstrom’s first goal. Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse and Kings forward Trevor Moore also received misconduct penalties a few minutes later.

The series heads back to Edmonton tied 2-2. Game 5 will be Tuesday at 7 p.m. PDT.

This is a developing story. The Times will have more on the Kings’ win soon.