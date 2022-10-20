Ducks fall short in shootout loss to Bruins

Taylor Hall scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the Ducks on Thursday night.

Hall also scored in regulation for Boston (4-1), and Linus Ullmark made 30 saves and stopped all four shots in the shootout.

Former Bruin Frank Vatrano had Anaheim’s lone goal. John Gibson stopped 35 shots.

Hall slipped a shot between Gibson’s pads in the shootout and the goalie looked skyward after realizing the puck went behind him.

Ullmark made a diving stop on Max Comtois to end it, sending the Ducks (1-4) to their fourth straight loss.

Boston defenseman Hampus Lindholm faced his former team for the first time since the Bruins acquired him in a trade on March 19.

Ullmark made a pair of nice stops when Boston killed a penalty in overtime with Lindholm in the penalty box for a roughing call with 32.2 seconds left in regulation. He robbed Ryan Strome on a three-on-none break with just over a minute left in OT.

Gibson made a save on David Pastrnak while on his side and the Ducks were short-handed in the closing minute of OT.

Coming in having allowed 17 goals during their three-game losing streak, the Ducks looked as if they had tightened things up defensively, especially after the opening five minutes when Boston had a few excellent scoring chances.

Hall made it 1-0 at 2:31 of the second when he knocked down an attempted clearing pass by Gibson, spun around and fired the puck into the net.

The Ducks tied it just under four minutes later when Vatrano one-timed a cross-ice pass from Mason McTavish past Ullmark.

The Bruins outshot Anaheim 13-5 in the opening period, with Pastrnak firing a shot off the post about 90 seconds into the game.

