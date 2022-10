Trevor Zegras scores in OT vs. Maple Leafs to end Ducks’ seven-game slide

Trevor Zegras scored his second goal of the game at 2:15 of overtime and the Ducks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Sunday night to end a seven-game losing streak.

Zegras scored the first of two Ducks goals in the third period as Anaheim rallied from a 3-1 deficit. Jabob Silfverberg and Dmitry Kulikov also scored goals for Anaheim, which had not won since its opener against Seattle.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Ducks, including a point-blank shot from Mitchell Marner seconds before Zegras’ winner.

Auston Matthews, Denis Malgin and Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Maple Leafs, who have lost four in a row. Erik Kallgren made 35 saves for Toronto.

Kerfoot failed on a penalty shot in the third, with the puck going over Gibson’s shoulder and above the cross bar.

Note: The Ducks went 0 of 2 on the power play and are now 0 of 23 on the man advantage over the last eight games.

Up next for the Ducks: at San Jose on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. PDT.