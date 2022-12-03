Kings’ defensive woes continue to haunt them in loss to Hurricanes

Martin Necas had a goal and an assist and the Carolina Hurricanes extended their winning streak to four games, beating the Kings 4-2 on Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Brady Skjei, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who got at least one point for the 10th time in their past 11 games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 31 saves.

Samuel Fagemo scored his first career goal for the Kings, and Arthur Kaliyev connected on the power play. The Kings had their four-game point streak end. Jonathan Quick gave up four goals on 31 shots.

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Skjei and Necas.

Skjei’s third of the season opened the scoring at 4:01, finishing off a rush on a backhand shot into an open net after a sliding Quick took himself out of the play. Jordan Martinook had the primary assist, but his clever chip off the boards to give Carolina numbers the other way was even more noteworthy.

Necas doubled the advantage with 19 seconds left on a delayed penalty while Carolina already had a power play and it allowed the Hurricanes to get second extra attacker on the ice. Necas, who has three goals and one assist in his past four games, got his team-leading fourth score with the advantage on a shot from the right circle through traffic.

Aho made it 3-0 with 5:49 remaining in the second, putting in Necas’ pass from close range after missing a sitter earlier in the period. It was his 192nd goal, moving into a tie with Pat Verbeek for eighth in franchise history.

Kaliyev buried a one-timer midway through the third to get the Kings on the board, but Svechnikov benefitted from a fortunate redirect off defenseman Drew Doughty’s skate to push the lead back to 4-1.

Fagemo made it 4-2 with 3:35 remaining, but the Kings couldn’t get any closer.

Up next for the Kings: at Ottawa on Tuesday to begin a six-game, 10-day trip that also includes stops in Toronto, Montreal, Columbus, Buffalo and Boston.