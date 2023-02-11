Advertisement
Hockey

Kings retire former captain Dustin Brown’s No. 23 and unveil a statue of him

Former Kings standout Dustin Brown hoists the Stanley Cup during his jersey retirement ceremony Feb. 11, 2023.
Former Kings captain Dustin Brown hoists the Stanley Cup during his jersey retirement ceremony before Saturday night’s game against Pittsburgh. Brown helped the Kings win the Cup in 2012 and 2014.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Joe Reedy
Associated Press
Share

Dustin Brown, who captained the Kings to both of their Stanley Cup titles, had his No. 23 retired and a statue of him unveiled during a ceremony before Saturday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena.

Brown played 18 seasons with the Kings before retiring at the end of last season. He holds the franchise record for games played (1,296). He was the 13th overall pick in the 2003 NHL draft and made his debut against Detroit on Oct. 9, 2003.

FILE - In this June 11, 2012, file photo, Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) holds up the Stanley Cup after the Kings defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-1 during Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup finals in Los Angeles. The Winnipeg Jets are showing early signs of following the pattern of the 2012 Stanley Cup champion Kings. The Jets much like the Kings weren't expected to win in the first round and pulled off a sweep of a heavily favored opponent. The Jets have a gritty captain in Blake Wheeler who does similar things as Brown. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

Hockey

Elliott: Fit for a King: Dustin Brown is more than worthy of a statue

On Saturday, former Kings captain Dustin Brown will join the list of Los Angeles stars honored with a statue at Crypto.com Arena. It’s a well-earned salute.
Advertisement

In 2007, he was named the youngest and first American-born captain in franchise history at 23 years old. He was the captain for eight seasons, including when the Kings won the Stanley Cup in 2012 and 2014.

“Throughout my 18 years, I experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows. ‘C’ or no ‘C,’ I always wanted to retire a King,” Brown said during the one-hour ceremony. “Seeing my jersey raised to the rafters, my only hope is that in the future when you look up and see it hanging there, you think not about my achievements but our achievements.”

Dustin Brown turns around as he stands with his family while his number is lifted during a Kings jersey retirement ceremony.
Dustin Brown turns around as he stands with his family while his number is lifted to the rafters during a Kings jersey retirement ceremony Saturday night.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Brown — who grew up in Ithaca, N.Y.— is the seventh player in the franchise’s 55 seasons to have his number retired. He joins Rob Blake (No. 4), Marcel Dionne (No. 16), Dave Taylor (No. 18), Luc Robitaille (No. 20), Rogie Vachon (No. 30) and Wayne Gretzky (No. 99).

Brown is the third former Kings player to have a statue outside Crypto.com Arena, along with Gretzky and Robitaille.

Before the ceremony began, Brown led the current Kings team onto the ice, where they took their place on stage. The ceremony ended with Brown lifting the Stanley Cup in the same spot he did in 2012 when Los Angeles defeated the New Jersey Devils in six games for its first championship.

“Shortly after being drafted, Dustin said he wanted to be the first King to lift the Stanley Cup. Where else but L.A. could a script like that happen?” said Rob Scuderi, who played on the Kings with Brown for five seasons.

Brown is sixth in franchise history in goals (325), seventh in points (712) and eighth in assists (387).

Hockey
Advertisement