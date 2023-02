Adrian Kempe scores for third straight game as Kings beat Sabres

Adrian Kempe scored for the third straight game, Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and two assists, and the Kings beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Monday night.

Sean Walker and Matt Roy also scored to help the Kings get their second straight win after the All-Star break and bye week. Phillip Danault had three assists and Pheonix Copley made 27 saves.

Dylan Cozens and Peyton Krebs scored, and Craig Anderson gave up five goals on 28 shots for the Sabres, who have dropped four straight games after a five-game win streak.

Advertisement

The Kings scored four times in the second period, turning the tables after giving up six goals in the third period of a 6-0 loss at Buffalo on Dec. 13.

Kempe followed up his four-goal eruption against Pittsburgh on Saturday by scoring short-handed at 9:20 of the middle period to open the scoring. It was his seventh goal in three games.

Kaliyev hammered in a slap shot on a power play with 7:25 left for the 2-0 lead.

Walker and Roy scored 33 seconds apart at the end of the period to make it 4-0 with 46 seconds left and effectively put the game out of reach.

Arvidsson poked in the puck after it took an odd bounce and ended up at Anderson’s feet 5:14 into the third.

Cozens broke up Copley’s bid for a second straight shutout with 9:44 left, and Krebs added a power-play goal nearly five minutes later.